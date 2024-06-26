FACT CHECK: Did The U.S. Treasury Department Fly The Palestinian Flag?

A post from Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich claims that the Palestinian flag was raised by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Verdict: False

It was not the Palestinian flag, the Pride flag was raised.

Fact Check:

An Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza killed several family members of a Hamas chief, after others were killed in an April strike, Al Jazeera reported. The Israeli Defense Force claimed that they targeted buildings that housed fighters involved in the attack on Oct. 7.

Gingrich shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleging that the Treasury Department was flying the Palestinian flag.

The post reads, “Whoever is flying the Palestinian flag over the US Treasury building should be fired summarily. I just saw the picture of the Palestinian flag flying over the US Treasury building next to the white house and I could not believe it.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this Palestinian flag was raised by the department. Getty Images shows that it is not the Palestinian flag, but the Pride flag. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich claimed that the flag was raised on X, but he later deleted the post.

Mike Gwin, Public Affairs rep for U.S. Department of the Treasury, responded to Gingrich’s post saying, “Sir, that’s a pride flag.”

President Joe Biden signed an aid package that would provide $17 billion for Israel in April, according to Al Jazeera. Biden called the support a protection against Iranian attacks. (RELATED: X Image Of Woman Holding Pro-Jewish Sign Is From 2020 Article, Not Linked To Israel-Hamas War)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim The Economist published a cover featuring a crosshair on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.