FACT CHECK: Did A French Politician Say French President Emmanuel Macron Will Be Arrested?

A post shared on Facebook claims French politician Marine Le Pen said French President Emmanuel Macron will be arrested.

Verdict: False

The post is inaccurate. It was originally posted by a website known for posting misinformation.

Fact Check:

Macron has said France could head towards “civil war” if extremists of either side win the country’s snap election, saying that they’ve “isolated” citizens, according to The Independent. Extreme right and radical Muslim groups have been banned by the French government, including one “known” for anti-Semitism, according to The Hill.

A Facebook image, showing a photo of Le Pen, features the alleged news headline “Marine Le Pen: ‘I Will Save France From the New World – Macron Will Be Arrested.” The image also shows an alleged verification of fact-checking.

The post’s caption reads, in part, “Buckle up everybody, things are about to go down in France!”

The claim originates from an article on a site called The People’s Voice. A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.” Check Your Fact has debunked claims originating from this site several times previously.

The People’s Voice, previously known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire” was called “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online” in a 2019 Mashable article.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Embassy of France in the United States for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.