FACT CHECK: Did A French Politician Say French President Emmanuel Macron Will Be Arrested?

Anna Mock | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on Facebook claims French politician Marine Le Pen said French President Emmanuel Macron will be arrested. 

Verdict: False

The post is inaccurate. It was originally posted by a website known for posting misinformation.

Fact Check: 

Macron has said France could head towards “civil war” if extremists of either side win the country’s snap election, saying that they’ve “isolated” citizens, according to The Independent.  Extreme right and radical Muslim groups have been banned by the French government, including one “known” for anti-Semitism, according to The Hill.

A Facebook image, showing a photo of Le Pen, features the  alleged news headline “Marine Le Pen: ‘I Will Save France From the New World – Macron Will Be Arrested.” The image also shows an alleged verification of fact-checking.

The post’s caption reads, in part, “Buckle up everybody, things are about to go down in France!”

The claim is inaccurate, however. There is no evidence for the alleged statement through searches of Le Pen’s X and Facebook accounts. Likewise, there are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim.  (RELATED: Does This Video Show Emmanuel Macron Dancing In A Wig)

The claim originates from an article on a site called The People’s Voice. A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.” Check Your Fact has debunked claims originating from this site several times previously

The People’s Voice, previously known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire” was called “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online” in a 2019 Mashable article.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Embassy of France in the United States for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received. 

Anna Mock

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: No, A Fourth Juror From Trump's Trial Was Not Arrested
FACT CHECK: Did The Biden Campaign Try To Renegotiate The CNN Debate To Allow For The President To Sit?
FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Claims There Were Hostages At California State University Protest
FACT CHECK: Did Caitlin Clark Turn Down Offer From Nike?