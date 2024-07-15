FACT CHECK: Image Falsely Claims To Show Trump’s Shooter’s Instagram

An image shared on X claims to show the Instagram account of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The profile picture shows a different man. There is no confirmation that Crooks had an Instagram account.

Fact Check:

Crooks worked as a dietary aide at the Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and did not have a “known history of mental illness,” according to ABC News. Crooks was also described by his high school classmates as “lonely” and “quiet,” the outlet reported.

Social media users are claiming to show Crooks’ Instagram account. The account’s bio says, “16001, Anti-Fascist,” and references a YouTuber. (RELATED: Viral Photo Of ‘Mark Violets’ Is Not Trump Rally Shooter)

However, this claim is false. There is no evidence that this account is linked to Crooks. If so, media outlets would have reported on it, like they did when it was discovered Crooks had a Discord account. Newsweek has reported on several fake Instagram accounts.

Furthermore, there are issues with the account itself. The account references 16001, which is an area code in Butler County, where Trump was shot. However, Crooks was from Bethel Park, and voter registration records show a different zip code than 16001.

The account has had seven name changes since it was created in April 2024. It also shows the image of a man known for streaming on a white nationalist social media platform, according to Amanda Moore, a researcher of right-wing extremism.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that the account was fake.

“We have teams that monitor our platform for credible threats of violence, false information, or content glorifying the shooter or shooting. Copycat accounts of the shooter are not allowed, and we remove them when we find them. We continue to monitor and block people from creating new copycat accounts,” the spokesperson said. (Disclaimer: Check Your Fact is an independent third-party fact-checking partner for Meta.)

Editor’s Note: This story is part of our ongoing coverage of the Trump Assassination Attempt. Please consider viewing our other articles on this breaking news story.