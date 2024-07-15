FACT CHECK: Did US Marines Intercept A Shipment Of Potentially Fraudulent Voting Machines Headed For Michigan?

A post shared on Facebook claims U.S. Marines intercepted a shipment of “potentially fraudulent” voting machines headed for Michigan.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from a July 10 article published on the satire site, “Real Raw News.”

Fact Check:

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed election-related bills, SB 603 and 604 into law, according to the New York Post. The laws “modify the requirements for conducting ballot recounts and prosecuting election-related crimes,” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims U.S. Marines intercepted a shipment of “potentially fraudulent” voting machines headed for Michigan. According to the same post, Marines stopped the 18-wheeler on July 2 on Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The machines, which were purportedly made in China and resemble Dominion voting machines, “had allegedly been pre-programmed to overcount votes for Democrat candidates by a ratio of 1.4:1 and discard fractional remainders,” meaning candidates would receive “one fraudulent vote for every three legitimate votes,” the post further claims.

The claim is false and originally stems from a July 10 article published on the satire site, “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice [of] legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

Likewise, the claim is neither referenced on the U.S. Marine Corps’ website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. Furthermore, Whitmer has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Has Joe Biden Ordered The DOJ To Arrest Six Supreme Court Justices?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Marine Corps for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a satirical claim has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a Facebook post claiming the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps purportedly arrested Matthew Colangelo, senior counsel to New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, for treason.