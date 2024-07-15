FACT CHECK: Was The Alleged Trump Shooter a ‘Chinese Man’?

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A post shared on X claims that the alleged Trump shooter was a “Chinese man” as reported by the New York Post.

Verdict: Misleading

While the New York Post did report that the alleged shooter was a “Chinese man,” it changed the wording later. The alleged shooter has been identified as a white male.

Fact Check:

Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday for the Republican National Convention just a day after his assassination attempt, but will not speak until Thursday, according to The Associated Press. Trump’s campaign team shared a post on social media shortly after the attempt to say that he was shot in the right ear, CBS reported.

Social media users are claiming that the shooter was a Chinese man, referencing the New York Post. One user wrote, “‘The shooter, identified as a Chinese man, was in a sniper position located hundreds of yards away from Trump’s podium in Butler, Pa. as he spoke to a campaign crowd, sources said.’- NY Post.”

The New York Post did initially report that the alleged shooter was a “Chinese man,” according to NextShark and archived version of the story.  The outlet did change its wording shortly thereafter, stating the shooter was “identified only as a white male.”

The outlet did not issue a correction for this error. The alleged shooter was 20 year old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and is a white man, according to BBC. (RELATED: Viral Photo Of ‘Mark Violets’ Is Not Trump Rally Shooter)

Editor’s Note: This story is part of our ongoing coverage of the Trump Assassination Attempt. Please consider viewing our other articles on this breaking news story.
