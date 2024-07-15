FACT CHECK: Was The Alleged Trump Shooter a ‘Chinese Man’?
A post shared on X claims that the alleged Trump shooter was a “Chinese man” as reported by the New York Post.
‘The shooter, identified as a Chinese man, was in a sniper position located hundreds of yards away from Trump’s podium in Butler, Pa. as he spoke to a campaign crowd, sources said.’
– NY Post pic.twitter.com/4P73llql1E
— The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) July 13, 2024
Verdict: Misleading
While the New York Post did report that the alleged shooter was a “Chinese man,” it changed the wording later. The alleged shooter has been identified as a white male.
Fact Check:
Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday for the Republican National Convention just a day after his assassination attempt, but will not speak until Thursday, according to The Associated Press. Trump’s campaign team shared a post on social media shortly after the attempt to say that he was shot in the right ear, CBS reported.
The New York Post did initially report that the alleged shooter was a “Chinese man,” according to NextShark and archived version of the story. The outlet did change its wording shortly thereafter, stating the shooter was “identified only as a white male.”
The outlet did not issue a correction for this error. The alleged shooter was 20 year old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and is a white man, according to BBC. (RELATED: Viral Photo Of ‘Mark Violets’ Is Not Trump Rally Shooter)