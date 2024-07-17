FACT CHECK: Is This A Recent Image Showing Donald Trump With No Injury To Right Ear?

A post shared on social media allegedly shows a recent photo of former President Donald Trump with no injury to his ear after the attempted assassination.

Verdict: False

The photo is from an Ohio rally in 2022. Trump did sustain an injury to his right ear due to the assassination attempt.

Fact Check:

The third day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) will feature a speech from newly nominated Vice-Presidential candidate J.D. Vance, according to CBS News. Trump made surprise appearances during the first two nights of the RNC, Fox News reported.

A post shared on Facebook claims that Trump was recently photographed at the Republican National Convention with Vance without any injury to his right ear. The image shows Trump and Vance standing at the podium smiling after a speech.

The caption reads, “This is Trump today at the RNC convention. Eric Trump said half his ear is gone. That was a lie. If a bullet from an AR-15 grazed his ear it would look worse than this. I’m not saying he wasn’t hit by something (glass?). Show us the medical report.”

The photo predates the assassination attempt. The image was taken at a Nov. 2022 Ohio rally by AFP Photographer Megan Jelinger. In the image, no bandage is present and there is no injury to Trump’s ear. There was also no recorded security incidents during this rally.

The rally took place on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections during Vance’s Senate race against Democratic Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported at the time. The event was attended by Congressman Jim Jordan and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Viral Photo Of ‘Mark Violets’ Is Not Trump Rally Shooter)

Trump claimed on TRUTH Social, following the assassination attempt, the bullet that struck him “pierced the upper part of [his] right ear,” according to NBC News. Photos taken after the attempt show Trump with a bloodied ear.

Misinformation has rapidly spread online since the incident. Check Your Fact also debunked a claim that an X photo showed the Trump rally shooter.

Editor’s Note: This story is part of our ongoing coverage of the Trump Assassination Attempt. Please consider viewing our other articles on this breaking news story.