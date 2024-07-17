FACT CHECK: Is This A Recent Image Showing Donald Trump With No Injury To Right Ear?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on social media allegedly shows a recent photo of former President Donald Trump with no injury to his ear after the attempted assassination.

Verdict: False

The photo is from an Ohio rally in 2022. Trump did sustain an injury to his right ear due to the assassination attempt.

Fact Check:

The third day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) will feature a speech from newly nominated Vice-Presidential candidate J.D. Vance, according to CBS News. Trump made surprise appearances during the first two nights of the RNC, Fox News reported.

A post shared on Facebook claims that Trump was recently photographed at the Republican National Convention with Vance without any injury to his right ear. The image shows Trump and Vance standing at the podium smiling after a speech.

The caption reads, “This is Trump today at the RNC convention. Eric Trump said half his ear is gone. That was a lie. If a bullet from an AR-15 grazed his ear it would look worse than this. I’m not saying he wasn’t hit by something (glass?). Show us the medical report.”

The photo predates the assassination attempt. The image was taken at a Nov. 2022 Ohio rally by AFP Photographer Megan Jelinger. In the image, no bandage is present and there is no injury to Trump’s ear. There was also no recorded security incidents during this rally.

Former US President Donald Trump welcomes epublican US Senate candidate, J.D. Vance on stage during a campaign rally, on the eve of the US midterm elections, in Vandalia, Ohio, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Former US President Donald Trump welcomes Republican US Senate candidate, J.D. Vance on stage during a campaign rally, on the eve of the US midterm elections, in Vandalia, Ohio, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

The rally took place on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections during Vance’s Senate race against Democratic Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported at the time. The event was attended by Congressman Jim Jordan and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Viral Photo Of ‘Mark Violets’ Is Not Trump Rally Shooter)

Trump claimed on TRUTH Social, following the assassination attempt, the bullet that struck him “pierced the upper part of [his] right ear,” according to NBC News. Photos taken after the attempt show Trump with a bloodied ear.

(Advisory: Slightly Graphic and Distressing Imagery Below)

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at today's rally after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania, according to AFP. The former US president was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd. Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage at today’s rally after what sounded like shots rang out at the event in Pennsylvania, according to AFP.
The former US president was seen with blood on his right ear as he was surrounded by security agents, who hustled him off the stage as he pumped his first to the crowd.
Trump was bundled into an SUV and driven away. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Misinformation has rapidly spread online since the incident. Check Your Fact also debunked a claim that an X photo showed the Trump rally shooter.

Editor’s Note: This story is part of our ongoing coverage of the Trump Assassination Attempt. Please consider viewing our other articles on this breaking news story.
THREADS IMAGE FALSELY IDENTIFIES MAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING TRUMP
VIRAL X VIDEO FALSELY CLAIMS TRUMP ATTENDED UFC DENVER FIGHT AFTER BEING SHOT
WAS TRUMP SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES DURING THE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT?
VIRAL PHOTO OF ‘MARK VIOLETS’ IS NOT TRUMP RALLY SHOOTER
VIRAL PHOTO OF MAN IS NOT TRUMP RALLY SHOOTER
DOES THIS VIDEO SHOW THE TRUMP RALLY SHOOTER YELLING ABOUT ‘SLASHING REPUBLICAN THROATS’?

