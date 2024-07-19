FACT CHECK: Did Biden Ignore A Woman When Greeting Attendees At His Rally?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows that President Joe Biden ignored a Black woman in the audience when he was greeting attendees at his rally.

Verdict: False

The full video shows Biden exchanging a handshake and hug with the woman.

Fact Check:

The White House announced recently that Biden has contracted Covid-19 and the Biden campaign recently claimed that he is planning to stay in the race despite pressure from Democrat leaders., Fox News reported. NBC reported discussions about ending the re-election bid are taking place, but the White House has denied these claims.

A post shared on Facebook alleges Biden ignored a woman when he was greeting some of the members of his audience. The image shows the woman apparently disappointed after Biden passed by her to greet people next to her.

“I feel sorry for her,” the caption reads. “Biden did this girl so wrong, she was so sad when he dodged her to hug all the white women. Every black person should see this video, this should go viral. Trump should put this on TV. Trump would have hugged her! I want to find her and welcome her to our side. Let’s pass the video around.”

The claim is inaccurate. The full video shows Biden walking up to the crowd and shaking her hand. They exchanged some words and then he gave her a hug as he moved along greeting some of the other attendees.

Biden held a rally at Madison’s Sherman Middle School on July 5, according to the Journal Sentinel. During the speech, which lasted about 18 minutes, he warned the audience of a Trump presidency, saying that he “could become a dictator.” (RELATED: No, Reuters Did Not Report Joe Biden’s July 14 Address Would Be Taped)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim a crowd chanted “India India” when J.D. Vance’s wife arrived at the Republican National Convention.