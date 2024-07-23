FACT CHECK: Image Of Donald Trump Has Been Edited To Show Enlarged Chin

Anna Mock | Fact Check Reporter

An image shared on X allegedly shows a side profile of former President Donald Trump with a large double chin. 

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original photo can be found on Getty Images and shows Trump with a smaller chin.

Fact Check: 

The U.S. Secret Service director took accountability for lapses in security during the Trump rally that turned into an assassination attempt during a Congressional hearing on Monday, according to ABC News. The hearing lasted almost five hours and included multiple representatives calling for her resignation, the outlet reported.

An X image appears to show a side profile of Trump looking solemn while speaking at a microphone. He’s seen with an enlarged chin.

The photo was digitally altered, however. The original was posted to Getty Images in October 2016, and his chin is noticeably smaller. “Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally on October 10, 2016 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania,” the caption reads, in part. 

“The Harris-Biden team is desperate with their cheap fakes and disinformation,” a Trump spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. 

This claim was also debunked by Snopes. (RELATED: Instagram Post Purports To Show Trump Rally Shooter Wearing A Yarmulke)

This is not the first time a photo of Trump has been digitally altered to make him appear larger. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show him with a larger gut.

