FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Biden’s Doctors During A Press Conference?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows doctors discussing President Joe Biden’s health after contracting Covid-19.

🚨🇺🇸 Holy Crap – They’re about to kill Joe Biden with Remdesivir ‼️ Sorry – was a typo – they’re about to ‘treat’ Joe Biden with Remdesivir. Why not give him some Midozolam while they’re at it? pic.twitter.com/KX88gUO6b7 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 25, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is from 2020 when former President Donald Trump contracted Covid-19.

Fact Check:

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows Biden’s doctors discussing his health and the actions taken to help him recover. The video shows a doctor speaking at a podium while two others wearing masks stand behind him.

The caption reads, “Holy Crap – They’re about to kill Joe Biden with Remdesivir Sorry – was a typo – they’re about to ‘treat’ Joe Biden with Remdesivir. Why not give him some Midozolam while they’re at it?”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic when then-president Donald Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19. Trump announced during the height of the pandemic that both he and First Lady Melania Trump contracted Covid-19, CNN reported.

Biden was diagnosed with Covid-19, but has since tested negative, according to The Hill. President Biden has been criticized for lack of transparency with his physicians. Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, has not spoken directly to the media, Fox News reported. (RELATED: No, ABC News Reporter Pierre Thomas Did Not Say The Government Tried To Kill Trump)

