FACT CHECK: Was Joe Biden’s Doctor Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on social media purports that President Joe Biden’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor was arrested by the military.

Military Arrests Biden’s Doctor for Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

July 26, 2024 #RRN

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical outlet.

Fact Check:

Vice President Kamala Harris received the endorsement of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, which she thanked them for, CNN reported. The Obamas released a video to announce their support and said “she gives us all reason to hope,” according to the outlet.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges that Biden’s doctor was recently arrested by the U.S. military. The post shared the claim in text and also shared a photo of O’Connor.

The caption reads in part, “Military Arrests Biden’s Doctor for Conspiracy to Defraud the United States. July 26, 2024.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that Biden’s doctor has been arrested. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called Real Raw News. The article claims that Navy JAG investigators arrested him after he admitted that he never treated the actual Joe Biden.

The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” O’Connor defended the President’s mental health to the New York Post just a few days before Biden resigned. (RELATED: No, Capitol Flags At Half-Mast Do Not Mean Biden Has Died)

O’Connor discussed a business venture with Biden’s brother James Biden before the president was elected. The New York Times reported that Biden’s lawyer claimed O’Connor was never compensated.

