FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Christians Protesting Opening Ceremony Of The Olympics?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of Christians gathering in Paris to protest the recent controversial opening ceremony at the Olympics.

🚨HAPPENING NOW: CHRISTIANS FLOOD THE STREETS OF PARIS TO WORSHIP JESUS‼️ pic.twitter.com/pxXmxj50sD — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 28, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Drag queen Nicky Doll, who participated in the opening ceremony of the Olympics, has pushed back on criticism of the performance, Fox News reported. Doll clarified that was not a depiction of the Last Supper and said of the criticism, “I love it,” according to the outlet.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports a large group of Christians in Paris protested the Olympics’ opening ceremony. The video allegedly shows Christians singing songs and carrying signs with Christian messages.

The caption reads, “HAPPENING NOW: CHRISTIANS FLOOD THE STREETS OF PARIS TO WORSHIP JESUS!!”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to May 2024 the same video was posted on Instagram. The caption says, “Right now in Paris at the Eiffel Tower bringing Jesus to this city. Worshipping Him and preaching Jesus to the crowd.” CBN and Abouna.org reports indicated that over 20,000 people were gathered in Paris for the March for Jesus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jean-Luc Trachsel ministries (@jeanluctrachsel.ministries)

The organizers of the Olympics’ ceremony did apologize to Christians after outcry from Catholics for resemblance of the Last Supper in the performance, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: Does This Map Depict Churches And Cathedrals That Have Caught Fire In France?)

This is not the first time the 2024 Olympics has been the center of misinformation online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Lebron James was rejected from being the flag bearer during the event.