FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Woman Claiming She Sued Parents For Having Her?

The account that originally posted the video is clearly labeled satire.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld a law that combines restrictions for abortion and gender transition procedures, The Associated Press reported. The law was challenged on the basis that Nebraska law requires a legislative bill to stick to one subject.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a woman ranting at the camera about her lawsuit against her parents for conceiving her without her consent.

The woman in the video claims “My mother who raised me. She gave birth to me and that’s why I sued them, because I did not consent to being here.”

“’I sued my parents for having me without my permission,'” the caption reads. “He/she are actually serious.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video stems from a satirical TikTok account called, isatandstared. The account’s bio states the page is satire. Her account features several satirical videos.

Her videos have been shared as real before. The account’s creator told the New York Post “I do find it humorous, though. People get worked up over anything. It shows how little people research before reacting.” (RELATED: Video About Lesbian Suing Sperm Donor Originates As Satire)

