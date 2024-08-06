FACT CHECK: Did Hulk Hogan Land A $500 Million Deal With Samsung After RNC?

A post shared on social media purports wrestler Hulk Hogan landed a $500 million deal with Samsung after a Republican National Convention speech.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate before a Philadelphia rally, CNN reported. She will then be campaigning with her Vice-presidential pick this week in key battleground states.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Hogan received a deal with Samsung after his appearance at the RNC. The post shared an image of Hogan at the event and an image of a Samsung building.

The caption reads, “Hulk Hogan Lands a $500 Million Deal With Samsung After RNC Speech.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical website called Esspots. The article claims that this new deal will feature Hogan promoting Samsung products.

The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “website that specializes in satire, parody, and humor. Before you proceed to read our content, we would like to emphasize that nothing on this website is real.”(RELATED: Did Starbucks Join The Heritage Foundation As An Official Sponsor Of The 2024 RNC?)

Hogan did speak at the RNC and ramped up the crowd with a strong endorsement of former President Donald Trump, The Hill reported.

This is not the first time a satire post has been shared as real online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim a woman was suing her parents for having her.