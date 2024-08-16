FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show Donald Trump Waving To Nobody

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows former President Donald Trump exiting a building and waving while there’s nobody there.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. People can be seen behind a barricade in the distance and cheers can be heard.

Fact Check:

Trump incorrectly claimed that a photo of a crowd attending a rally for presidential candidate Kamala Harris was created with the use of artificial intelligence, according to CBS News. Several videos were taken of the sizable crowd, with one news outlet estimating that 15,000 people attended, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post purportedly shows Trump waving to to a nonexistent crowd. The video appears to show Trump exiting a building as the door is held for him, then turning and waving a few times to the right.

“Speaking of crowd size here’s Donald Trump waving at no one,” text overlaid on the video reads.

This video is miscaptioned, however. The video was originally posted by Margo Martin, Trump’s deputy director of communications. When Trump steps outside, cheers can be heard in the distance, and people can be seen behind a barricade in the direction in which Trump is waving. This can be seen more clearly in Martin’s video due to its higher quality.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment. (RELATED: No, X Post Criticizing Elon Musk Is Not From Donald Trump)

This is not the first time a politician has been accused of waving to no one. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video allegedly showing President Joe Biden waving in the direction of an empty field.