FACT CHECK: No, Gordon Ramsay Did Not Kick Robert De Niro Out Of His Restaurant

A post shared on Threads claims celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay kicked actor Robert De Niro out of his restaurant, calling him a “woke baby.”

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. It originates from a website with a disclaimer that indicates that it posts satire.

De Niro called President Joe Biden’s recent decision to drop out of the 2024 election “an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism,” according to Deadline. The actor is known for being a Biden supporter and critic of former President Donald Trump, having narrated a presidential ad for Biden earlier in the year, calling Trump a “tyrant,” the outlet reported.

A Threads post claims Ramsay threw De Niro out of his restaurant. The post shares headshots of Ramsay and De Niro alongside each other.

“‘Don’t Come Back Here, You Woke Baby’, Gordon Ramsay Kicks Robert De Niro Out Of His Restaurant,” text above them reads.

The claim is baseless, however. There are no credible news reports about this occurring. (RELATED: Did Shaq Throw Robert De Niro Out Of His Restaurant?)

The claim stems from a June 4 article by the site SpaceXMania, where it is labeled as satire. A “Disclaimer” page on the site reads, “Please note that the article under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.”

Check Your Fact has debunked this site numerous times previously.