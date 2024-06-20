FACT CHECK: Did Shaq Throw Robert De Niro Out Of His Restaurant?

A post shared on social media purports retired basketball player Shaquille O’Neal threw actor Robert De Niro out of his restaurant.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical news outlet.

Fact Check:

O’Neal recently purchased a Cybertruck worth $100,000 when he formerly stated his distain for Tesla on a podcast, according to Sportskeeda. The dealership was once in hot water with LeBron James, but has since apologized for the incident, according to the outlet.

A post shared on Facebook alleged O’Neal removed De Niro from his restaurant for his behavior. The post shared a photo of the former basketball player with a smaller image of De Niro in the corner.

The caption reads, “Shaq Throws Robert De Niro Out Of His Restaurant, ‘He’s A Creepy Woke Jackass.’”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called SpaceXmania. The article does feature a label that identifies the piece as satire. The piece claims that O’Neal referred to the actor as a “creep” before personally asking him to leave. (RELATED: Did Sylvester Stallone Call Robert De Niro A ‘Woke Creep’?)

The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody. The disclaimer reads, “Please note that the article under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.”

This is not the first time misinformation involving De Niro has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Paramount banned the actor from their studios.