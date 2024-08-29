FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Claim A Congressional Candidate Needed To Be Deported?

Navarro ran several times for congress but was unsuccessful. The Department of Justice charged Navarro with misusing campaign funds. Navarro claimed on X that the prosecutions were politically motivated. (RELATED: Threads Post Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Is Using Nazi Slogan, ‘Strength Through Joy,’ For Her Campaign)

I was indicted by the DOJ this past September. I was a candidate who challenged Maxine Waters in 2016, 2018, and 2020.

She wrote an open letter to the DOJ and Capitol Police in August 2018, asking them to investigate me. Nearly six years later, I was indicted over baseless… pic.twitter.com/cikfFHTeV7

— Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) June 12, 2024