FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Claim A Congressional Candidate Needed To Be Deported?
A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of a post from Vice President Kamala Harris that calls for a Republican congressional candidate to be deported.
Verdict: False
The image is fabricated.
Fact Check:
A post shared on Instagram allegedly shows X post from Harris that calls for Republican congressional candidate Omar Navarro to be deported for leaving the Democrat party and running against Democrat California Rep. Maxine Waters. The post shared a screenshot of the alleged post that features an image of Waters with Navarro.
The alleged post reads, “The beautiful Auntie Maxine is right. MAGA Republican @realOmarNavarro needs to be deported from our country for leaving the Democrat Party many years ago,” referencing Navarro’s username. “This is a threat to democracy! Do NOT follow him!”
The claim is inaccurate. There is no such post found on Harris’ official social media accounts. There is no record of this post on the deleted tweet tracker PolitiTweet. Furthermore, Harris’ current X handle is @VP, not @KamalaHarris as seen in the post.
Navarro ran several times for congress but was unsuccessful. The Department of Justice charged Navarro with misusing campaign funds. Navarro claimed on X that the prosecutions were politically motivated. (RELATED: Threads Post Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Is Using Nazi Slogan, ‘Strength Through Joy,’ For Her Campaign)
I was indicted by the DOJ this past September. I was a candidate who challenged Maxine Waters in 2016, 2018, and 2020.
She wrote an open letter to the DOJ and Capitol Police in August 2018, asking them to investigate me. Nearly six years later, I was indicted over baseless…
— Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) June 12, 2024
This is not the first time a post has been shared as real online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim a woman was suing her parents for having her.