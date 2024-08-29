FACT CHECK: Did Michelle Obama Post About The Epstein Documents?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of a post from former First Lady Michelle Obama discussing the Epstein client list.

Verdict: False

The post stems from a parody account.

Fact Check:

Michelle Obama appeared at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago recently along with her husband, former President Barack Obama and compared her and Vice Presdient Kamala Harris’ mothers, PBS reported. Obama shared that their mothers taught them similar values and that Harris is a “tribute” to all mothers, according to the outlet.

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows a post from Michelle Obama claiming her husband is not on the Epstein client list. The post reads, “Who wasn’t mentioned in the Epstein docs? Barack HUSSEIN Obama. Here you were worried about birth certificates while your party leader was a rapist.”

The caption reads, “Michelle Obama is trending, why? Because she rocks, and the MAGA are intimidated by a beautiful, strong, well educated woman, that has a brain and is not afraid to use it. ”

The claim is inaccurate. There is a small parody label on the bottom of the original image that blends in with the formatting of X. The claim appears to stem from a satirical account called faithbackrub.

The claim appears to stem from a satirical account called faithbackrub.

The account’s bio identifies as parody, “Aimed this Christian Apologetics page at fascism. Most of the images we share are parodies.” There is no record of this statement found on her social media accounts. (RELATED: Threads Post Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Is Using Nazi Slogan, ‘Strength Through Joy,’ For Her Campaign)

This is not the first time a parody post has been shared as real online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim a woman was suing her parents for having her.