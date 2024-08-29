FACT CHECK: Did Michelle Obama Post About The Epstein Documents?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did Michelle Obama Post About The Epstein Documents?
FACT CHECK: Facebook Image Purports To Show Tim Walz Wearing Blackface
FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Was 'Too Intoxicated To Stand Up' At DNC