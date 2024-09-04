FACT CHECK: Did CNN Share A Segment On Veterans Cancelling Their Auto Insurance?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a CNN segment covering a story about veterans cancelling their auto insurance.

Verdict: False

The video is heavily edited using artificial intelligence (AI).

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows a CNN report covering a story about veterans switching to a more affordable insurance plan. The video then encourages viewers to click a link to get the savings themselves.

The caption reads, As a veteran, I qualified for the 2024 Veteran & Military Monetary Relief Plan AND apparently you can use it to cut down on your auto insurance.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no such segment on CNN’s website. Likewise, there is no such video on any of CNN’s social media accounts. An AI detector indicated that the likelihood this audio was generated by AI is 92.9%.

CNN reported about the increase in spam content on platforms like Facebook. The report indicates that a lot of the content appears to be AI-generated and produced by bad actors, which META is currently working to reduce. (RELATED: Video Claims To Show Trump Encouraging Anti-Government Protests In Nigeria)

