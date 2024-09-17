FACT CHECK: Did Travis Kelce Endorse Kamala Harris?

A post shared on social media purports that Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

🚨Breaking News: Travis Kelce Follows Taylor Swift’s Footsteps, Supports Harris: “Taylor Made the Right Decision” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OOLPonND4a — Why You Should Love a Cat (@should_love_cat) September 15, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence of Kelce endorsing Harris.

Fact Check:

Another possible assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump occurred in Florida, The Associated Press reported. The suspect has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh and was taken into custody as an investigation transpires, according to the outlet.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges Kelce has offered his support to Harris in recent days. The post shared an image of Kelce posing for cameras and one of Harris behind a podium.

The caption reads, “Breaking News: Travis Kelce Follows Taylor Swift’s Footsteps, Supports Harris: ‘Taylor Made the Right Decision.'”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no endorsement of Harris on any of Kelce’s social media accounts.

His girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, offered her endorsement of Harris on Instagram, according to USA Today. Her endorsement reads in part, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Her post was liked by Kelce’s sister-in-law, People reported. Kylie Kelce is married to Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, according to the outlet. (RELATED: No, Travis Kelce Didn’t Threaten Elon Musk)

