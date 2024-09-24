FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Israeli Tanks Entering Gaza Recently?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows tanks being transported into Gaza recently.

Breaking: New tanks that were recently in training in Gaza are now heading to the north as part of Division 98, the elite division of the IDF. pic.twitter.com/ADuS0TaM9O — daniel hanukha (@israelifihther) September 22, 2024

Verdict: False

The video is from 2023 and were tanks being moved to a city in Israel.

Fact Check:

Israeli and Hezbollah both carried out airstrikes on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. Thousands of citizens are fled to Beirut and Sidon as the fighting continued and after hospitals were hit.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a video of several tanks being transported into Gaza recently. The video shows a truck with a tank in its bed as more drive behind it.

The caption reads, “Breaking: New tanks that were recently in training in Gaza are now heading to the north as part of Division 98, the elite division of the IDF.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that this video is recent. The video dates back to Oct. 2023. Forbes’s caption states the tanks were moved to Re’im city in Israel. (RELATED: Post Claims To Show US Military Equipment Left Behind In Afghanistan)

Hamas fighters attacked a music festival that was taking place outside of Re’im on Oct. 7, according to CBS News. Now, Israeli tanks have moved to Rafah as the World Court claims Israel is committing genocide, according to Al Jazeera.

