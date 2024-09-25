FACT CHECK: Is ‘The View’ Getting Cancelled?

A post shared on Facebook claims that ABC’s ‘The View‘ is being cancelled.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from satirical website Esspots. There are no credible reports suggesting that ABC plans to cancel ‘The View.’

Fact Check:

The ABC Network confirmed ‘The View’ for its 28th season, which premiered on September 3rd. The television show’s latest season is the first to be filmed in a newly acquired studio located in downtown Manhattan.

A post shared on Facebook claims that the talk show is getting cancelled. “The View is getting cancelled….Say bye to Toxicity,” The post’s text reads.

The claim is false. The claim that ‘The View’ is getting cancelled originates from a story uploaded to Esspots—which contains a disclaimer at the bottom of the story that reads, “NOTE: This is SATIRE, It’s Not True.”

The story published on Esspots claims to cite an official ABC announcement and a press conference. “In a decision that has rocked the world of daytime television, ABC’s CEO Michael Bellaman has officially announced that it is “finally time” to cancel the long-running and highly controversial talk show The View. The revelation came during a press conference…,” The satirical story’s text reads. (RELATED: Did Candace Owens Accept Deal to Create an ABC Morning Show?)

There are no credible reports that show that ABC plans to cancel ‘The View.’ In March, Check Your Fact debunked a similar claim that suggested that ABC planned to cancel the show. Check Your Fact has reached out to ABC and Esspots for comment.

When asked for comment, Esspots told Check Your Fact, “The post in question is purely Satire and it’s not true.”