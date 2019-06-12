FACT CHECK: Are Muslims Allowed To Serve In Public Office?

Anti-Muslim memes have been circulating on social media platforms for years, leading The Daily Caller’s Check Your Fact to dive into the ones that have been shared most widely. From allegations of anti-American protesters in Michigan to supposed laws banning Muslims from office, we break down the validity of these memes.

Tune in to learn more.

To check out the latest reports from Caitlin McFall and other content on Check Your Fact, continue reading here.

FACT CHECK: Did Every Senate Democrat Who Voted Against The Born Alive Bill Receive Donations From Planned Parenthood?

FACT CHECK: Ilhan Omar Says It’s A ‘Myth’ That Transgender Women Have A ‘Competitive Advantage’ In Powerlifting

And don’t forget to subscribe here.