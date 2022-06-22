FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Release This Father’s Day Statement Insulting Dick Cheney And Ron DeSantis?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a statement released by former President Donald Trump on Father’s Day sharply criticizing former Vice President Dick Cheney and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated and stems from a satirical account. There is no evidence suggesting Trump put out such a statement.

Fact Check:

Trump recently criticized Republican Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers ahead of his public testimony to the Jan. 6 committee, in which Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is serving, according to The Hill. DeSantis is also not planning to seek the former president’s endorsement for his 2022 gubernatorial re-election campaign, Politico reported.

The Facebook image apparently shows a statement released from Trump dated June 19. The statement, which wishes readers a happy Father’s day and boasts about his daughter Ivanka, sharply criticized Dick Cheney and DeSantis.

“Melania and I wish the fathers of this great nation a happy Father’s Day, except for Dick Cheney, the father of Liz Cheney, who is not very smart, and RINO DeSantis, who will never be President,” the statement reads in part. Trump also alludes to a potential 2024 presidential campaign in the statement.

The statement is fabricated. No such remarks are present on Trump’s official website, nor on his TruthSocial account. The statement also does not appear on spokespersons Liz Harrington and Taylor Budowich’s Twitter accounts. There are likewise no news reports suggesting Trump made such remarks on Father’s day. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Issue This Statement About Flushing January 6 Notes Down The Toilet?)

A reverse image search revealed the statement first appeared on the StandForBetter.org Twitter account, which also states the purported release is a “spoof,” whereas the Facebook post lacks such a disclaimer.

It’s a good Sunday when Donald Trump has #FathersDay wishes for #RINODeSantis and Dick Cheney. I’m surprised he didn’t mention Crenshaw and the Texas GOP in this Father’s Day spoof.#sundayvibes this #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/0hzkExQNme — StandForBetter.org (@StandForBetter) June 19, 2022

Check Your Fact has reached out to Margo Martin, Trump’s Director of Communications, for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.