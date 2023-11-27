FACT CHECK: Have 1 Billion People Died Since The Development Of The COVID-19 Vaccine?

A video shared on Facebook claims 1 billion people have died since the COVID-19 vaccine was developed.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for the claim. It was made by a site known for publishing misinformation.

Fact Check:

The U.S. Army is inviting back about 1,900 soldiers who were dismissed for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a requirement that was put in place in August 2021, according to Business Insider. The army has struggled with recruitment the past two years, according to Fox News.

A man speaking in a video claims the “globalist elites” have murdered 1 billion people since January 2021 as part of a depopulation plan. The post shared a video of a man in a suit also making the claim.

“1 billion people around the world are now dead (poisoned) since the rollout of the covid jab,” the caption reads, in part.

The claim is baseless, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the claim.

Globally, about 7 million deaths can be attributed to the COVID-19 virus, according to the World Health Organization. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for emergency use in individuals 16 years of age and older on Dec. 11, 2020, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Approximately 69 million people died in total in 2021, a graph from Our World In Data shows. Projected data from the graph lists around 67 million deaths in 2022 and 60 million in 2023.

The man speaking in the video uses multiple articles from The People’s Voice to help make his claim. He also asks viewers to subscribe to the outlet 35 seconds in and is featured on The People’s Voice’s rumble page, suggesting he may work for the site. The People’s Voice includes a “Liability Disclaimer” on its “Terms of Use” page that says it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The People’s Voice has been debunked by Check Your Fact several times previously. Likewise, Check Your Fact has debunked numerous previous claims tying the COVID-19 vaccine to death. (RELATED: Post Falsely Claims Bill Gates’ ‘Air Vaccine’ Has Been Approved For Use Against ‘non-Consenting Humans’)

“For the 3 years (2020-2022), the total number of deaths from all causes of deaths adds up to about 200 million. But only a fraction of these deaths are due to COVID-19, the majority of deaths are attributable to other causes (e.g., cardiovascular, cancer, etc.),” said Patrick Gerland, chief of Population Estimates and Projection Section for the United Nations, in an email to Check Your Fact.

Gerland referred Check Your Fact to additional research from Our World in Data to corroborate these numbers.

Check Your Fact has reached out to spokespeople for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.