FACT CHECK: No, The JAG Corps Has Not Indicted Jenna Ellis On Treason Charges

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps has indicted Jenna Ellis, former attorney for former President Donald Trump, on charges of treason.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence proving JAG has indicted Ellis for treason. The claim originates from Real Raw News, a site notorious for publishing satire or misinformation.

Fact Check:

In a recent interview with Georgia prosecutors, Ellis said she told former senior Trump White House official Dan Scavino that “the ability to challenge the election results was essentially over,” to which he responded that Trump does not care, The Hill reports. A legal analyst has suspected that Ellis’ testimony could be “game over” for Trump’s case, proving that he “knew he lost and was still trying to hold on to power,” according to Business Insider.

A Facebook post claims Ellis has been indicted on treason charges. “JAG indicts Jenna Ellis on charges of treason,” the post reads. The post includes several images going further into the claim, one of which reads, “The United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps has indicted former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis on charges of treason and aiding and abetting the enemy, a JAG source told Real Raw News.”

The claim is inaccurate, however. As the post suggests, it was originally posted by the website Real Raw News. The site’s “About Us” reads, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”Additionally, Check Your Fact has debunked this site several times previously.

There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim that Ellis was indicted for treason by JAG. Instead, she recently pleaded guilty in Fulton County Superior Court to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings, according to CNBC. She took a plea agreement involving five years of probation, $5,000 in restitution and completing 100 hours of community service, outlet reported. (RELATED: Donald Trump Claims Sidney Powell Was Not His Lawyer)



“This is not true,” a JAG Corps spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

This is not the first time a headline from Real Raw News has been spread online as true. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim suggesting a team of special forces arrested Ukrainian operatives in the U.S.