FACT CHECK: ‘Arma 3’ Gameplay Shared Online As Genuine Footage Of Houthi Missile Attack

The Red Sea has witnessed a naval battle over the past 24 hours, with four ships, including the US Navy USS Labone, coming under ballistic missile attacks from the Houthis pic.twitter.com/FJQWwktGoO

The claim is inaccurate. The footage is from a video game.

The U.S. military is deploying aircraft from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to combat the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, Business Insider reported. Officials have claimed they are “constantly” striking the terrorist group.

