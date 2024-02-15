FACT CHECK: ‘Arma 3’ Gameplay Shared Online As Genuine Footage Of Houthi Missile Attack
A post shared on social media purportedly shows a U.S warship under attack from Houthi ballistic missiles.
The Red Sea has witnessed a naval battle over the past 24 hours, with four ships, including the US Navy USS Labone, coming under ballistic missile attacks from the Houthis pic.twitter.com/FJQWwktGoO
— S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) February 7, 2024
Verdict: False
The claim is inaccurate. The footage is from a video game.
Fact Check:
The U.S. military is deploying aircraft from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to combat the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, Business Insider reported. Officials have claimed they are “constantly” striking the terrorist group.
A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a video of U.S. vessels getting hit by ballistic missiles from the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The footage shows ships in open water with flashes coming from them.
The caption reads, “The Red Sea has witnessed a naval battle over the past 24 hours, with four ships, including the US Navy USS Labone, coming under ballistic missile attacks from the Houthis.”
The video is fabricated. The footage is from “Arma 3” gameplay. The clip can be seen in a video posted by the official channel for the game.
The description of the post reads, "INSTANT REACTION FROM IRAN! Houthi Cruise Missile sinks US aircraft carrier near Yemen. NOT Real footage, just Arma 3 gameplay." Arma3 is a video game that features realistic graphics. Check Your Fact has debunked several other instances of gameplay being shared as genuine footage of war.
This is not the first time misinformation was shared online.