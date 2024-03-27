FACT CHECK: No, Disney World Is Not Imposing $2 Fee To Use Its Trash Cans

A post shared on X claims Disney World is implementing a $2 fine for using its trash cans.

This would make me throw trash all over the park in protest, how stupid. pic.twitter.com/m35qq3IAip — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) March 21, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. It was originally posted to a website that makes satirical content about Disney.

Fact Check:

Disney investor Nelson Peltz criticized Disney films for being “too woke,” according to The Independent. He questioned the need for “Black Panther” to have an all-Black cast and “The Marvels” to have an all-female cast, although this is true of neither movie, Variety reported.

The X post, the platform formally known as Twitter, claims Disney World is implementing a fee to use trash cans. The claim is made by a narrator over a video of clips of the theme park and light piano in the background.

“This would make me throw trash all over the park in protest, how stupid,” the caption reads. “It Now Costs $2 to Use Trash Cans at Disney World!” the video’s text reads.

A man speaking in the video says, in part, “To enforce this, Disney has installed MagicBand readers on all of their garbage cans.” He goes on to say that park visitors will have to scan their MagicBand, which will unlock the trash cans for only 30 seconds before additional payment is required. Disney’s goal is purportedly to get patrons “consume less,” he says.

The claim lacks evidence, however. There are no credible news reports about the alleged fines. (RELATED: No, Disney World Is Not Adding Urinals To Women’s Restrooms)

The claim originates from Mouse Trap News. The site’s “About” page reads, “Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire and parody site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.” Additionally, Check Your Fact has debunked Mouse Trap News multiple times previously.

Check Your Fact reached out to a Disney spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.