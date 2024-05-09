FACT CHECK: No, Riley Gaines Did Not Sue Whoopi Goldberg For $10 Million

A post shared on Facebook claims swimmer and activist Riley Gaines sued talk show host Whoopi Goldberg for $10 million in a defamation case.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that this occurred. The claim was originally posted by a satirical website debunked previously.

Fact Check:

A Facebook post claims Gaines has sued Goldberg for $10 million in a defamation lawsuit. The post shows images of the two women along with the text, “BREAKING: Riley Gaines emerges victorious in a landmark $10 million defamation lawsuit against Whoopi Goldberg.”

The claim is inaccurate. There are no credible news reports to suggest such a lawsuit happened.

The claim appears to stem from Esspots, where it is labeled as satire. A disclaimer on the site says that it specializes in “satire, parody, and humor” and that “nothing on this website is real.” Esspots’ “About Us” page says that it is a subsidiary of SpaceXMania, which also posted the claim. Similarly, its “Disclaimer” page indicates that the site publishes articles “satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously.”

This is not the first time misinformation involving Goldberg has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Bud Light appointed her as the brand’s new ambassador.