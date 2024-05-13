FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Does Not Show Genuine Opinion Piece From Sadiq Khan

An image shared on Facebook purports to show an opinion piece headline from London Mayor Sadiq Khan published by The Guardian.

Verdict: False

The purported headline neither appears on The Guardian’s website nor its verified social media accounts. There is no other evidence suggesting the outlet published the headline. In addition, a spokesperson for The Guardian denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Khan was recently reelected for a third term as London Mayor, winning 43.7% of the vote and defeating his Conservative challenger Susan Hall, according to CNN. Khan was initially elected as mayor in 2016, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image purports to show an opinion piece headline from Khan published by The Guardian. “Muslims built London. I will ensure their contribution to my city is prioritised above all else. Diversity is our strength,” the purported headline reads.

The claim is false, however. Check Your Fact performed a search of The Guardian’s website, and the results do not generate the purported headline. The purported headline is also not referenced on the U.K.-based outlet’s verified Facebook, X, and Instagram accounts.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Reuters reported the headline is “fabricated” via a May 10 article. A spokesperson for The Guardian confirmed the outlet had never published the purported headline via email.

"The screenshot shared is not and has never been an article or headline published by the Guardian," the spokesperson told Reuters. A spokesperson for The Guardian provided the exact same statement to Check Your Fact.

Furthermore, Khan has not publicly commented on the claim via his verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Facebook Post Falsely Claims The New York Times Called Indian Elections ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’)

