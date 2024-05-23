FACT CHECK: Photo Of Tom Hanks Wearing Shirt Supporting Biden Is Digitally Altered

A photo shared on X allegedly shows actor Tom Hanks wearing a shirt that reads “Vote for Joe not the psycho.”

Do you agree with Tom Hanks? pic.twitter.com/01udX8bHUx — Damaan, AKA “Philly’s Finest”! (@Damaan4u33) May 20, 2024

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original image shows Hanks wearing a jersey representing the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

Fact Check:

Hanks had his son, Chet, explain to him the recent beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake in text, according to USA Today. “Holy cow!” was Hanks’ reaction after hearing the details, which was posted to Chet Hanks’ Instagram, the outlet reported.

A post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows Hanks in anti-Trump shirt. The image seems to show the actor wearing a dark blue shirt that reads “Vote for Joe not the psycho” in the middle.

“Do you agree with Tom Hanks?” the caption reads.

The original image, posted to Hanks’ verified X account in June 2015, shows him wearing a U.S. women’s national soccer team jersey. “Fake turf or not, I’m full Bosom Buds if coach Ellis needs me. No yellow cards! Hanx,” his post reads. (RELATED: Did Tom Hanks Wear A ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirt?)

Fake turf or not, I’m full Bosom Buds if coach Ellis needs me. No yellow cards! Hanx pic.twitter.com/4eT5cYzmjD — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 29, 2015

The same image of Hanks wearing the jersey was previously edited to say “Take me to Greece,” which Check Your Fact debunked in 2021. The image was edited again in 2022 to show the shirt saying “46>45,” insinuating he believes Biden, the 46th president, is better than Trump, the 45th president.

Many images of Hanks have been altered to show him wearing political T-shirts. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image of him wearing another shirt advocating against former President Donald Trump.