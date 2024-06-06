FACT CHECK: Did Sylvester Stallone Call Robert De Niro A ‘Woke Creep’?

A post shared on X claims Sylvester Stallone declined to work with fellow actor Robert De Niro on a $1 billion project, calling him a “woke creep.”

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. It was posted originally by a satirical website.

Fact Check:

De Niro has faced controversy after appearing at President Joe Biden’s press conference outside of former President Donald Trump’s courthouse where he was convicted of 34 felonies for falsifying business records, according to Fox News. Among other comments, De Niro said, “Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country,” the outlet reported.

The X post purports Stallone refused to work with De Niro due to a difference in political beliefs. The post shows an image of Stallone smiling while showing a smaller image of De Niro appearing upset in the top right corner.

Underneath text reads, “Sylvester Stallone Declines To Work With Robert De Niro On A $1 Billion Project, ‘He’s A Woke Creep.'” (RELATED: No, Action Stars Are Not Forming An ‘Non-Woke’ Actors’ Guild)

The post is inaccurate, however. The claim was posted to the site Esspots, where it features a label that says “satire.” The site contains a disclaimer that reads, “Welcome to Esspots.com, a website that specializes in satire, parody, and humor. Before you proceed to read our content, we would like to emphasize that nothing on this website is real.” Check Your Fact has debunked claims originating from this site several times previously.

There are no results for “woke creep” on Stallone’s Facebook or X accounts. Additionally, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the claim.