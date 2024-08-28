FACT CHECK: No, Amy Coney Barrett Was Not Arrested By The Military

A post shared on social media purports the military arrested Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satire website.

Fact Check:

The Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of a request from the Republican National Committee, which Barret voted against, that would force voters in Arizona to show proof of citizenship before voting, but it did reject part of the request, Newsweek reported. They will not allow already registered forms that do not show proof of citizenship to be rejected, only new registrations without proof can be rejected, according to the outlet.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Justice Barrett was recently arrested by JAG investigators after she sided with the liberal justice on the court on whether Arizona residents can vote without proof of citizenship. The post claims that this was the second time that Barrett was arrested by the military.

The caption reads in part, “White Hats allege Barrett’s vote on the matter was unconstitutional and violated an agreement she and President Trump had etched in stone following her first arrest in May 2021.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called Real Raw News. The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as parody, “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Check Your Fact has debunked claims of arrest stemming from the site several times before. The author credited, Michael Baxter, has also been credited by many other debunked posts. (RELATED: Tweet Allegedly Showing Vivek Ramaswamy Criticizing Trump Campaign Is Fake)

This is not the first time misinformation about the Supreme Court has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Vice President Kamala Harris allegedly made about Donald Trump’s recent immunity case.