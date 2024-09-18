FACT CHECK: Viral X Image Does Not Show Genuine Quote From Kamala Harris

A viral image shared on X claims to show a quote from 2024 Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Verdict: False

The claim is not referenced on Harris’ 2024 campaign website or her verified social media accounts, and there is no other evidence suggesting she made the purported remark.

Fact Check:

A recent CNBC Fed Survey shows Harris is the more likely candidate to win the 2024 presidential election, according to the outlet. The same survey indicates that 48% of respondents think Harris will claim victory over 2024 Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, the outlet indicated.

The X image, viewed over 400,000 times, claims to show a quote from Harris. “I promise to do everything I could have done but didn’t do because if I did it I wouldn’t have to promise to do it, even though I could do it now, but don’t because I don’t know what to do otherwise I would have done it,” the quote attributed to Harris reads. The image, shared by actor Kevin Sorbo, does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact did not find the purported quote attributed to Harris on her 2024 campaign website or her verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Did Kamala Harris Wear NOVA Audio Device Earrings At The Presidential Debate?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact did not find the quote referenced in any recent credible news reports about Harris. If she had actually said the quote, multiple media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Actually, the opposite is true. On September 18, Snopes reported the claim was false. According to the outlet, the purported quote attributed to Harris began circulating on X and “meme sites like iFunny” in September 2024.

This is not the first time a quote has falsely been attributed to Harris. Check Your Fact previously debunked a Facebook post that claimed Harris purportedly said she would “use an executive order to end the Second Amendment.” Check Your Fact also previously debunked an X post that claimed to show a Harris quote purportedly making fun of “Trumpers and the Constitution.”

Check Your Fact has contacted a Harris spokesperson for comment.