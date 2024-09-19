FACT CHECK: Claim That Alvin Bragg Was Executed At Guantanamo Bay Stems From Satire Site

A post shared on Facebook claims Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was purportedly executed by the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps at Guantanamo Bay.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and originally stems from a Sept. 18 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” In addition, a spokesperson for Navy JAG denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

America First Legal recently sued Bragg for “records of any communication between prosecutors and the Biden-Harris campaign, the Democratic National Convention and other groups,” according to Fox News. Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records following a trial “stemming from [an investigation led by Bragg],” the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims Bragg was purportedly executed by Navy JAG at Guantanamo Bay. The post further claims Bragg was supposedly convicted of treason following a military tribunal and sentenced to death as a result.

The claim is false and originally stems from a Sept. 18 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice [of] legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

The Sept. 18 article is a follow-up piece to two previous articles published by the site. The first article claimed Bragg was purportedly arrested by the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) on alleged charges of treason and election interference and accuses him of “[empaneling] a Grand Jury of Deep State sympathizers to indict President Donald J. Trump on fabricated charges aimed at imprisoning him or, if that failed, damaging Trump’s chances of becoming the 2024 Republican nominee.”

Likewise, the second article claimed Navy JAG had allegedly convicted Bragg on the purported charges. Check Your Fact previously debunked both claims. (RELATED: Will The NYPD Require Its Officers To Wear Their Pronouns On Their Uniforms?)

In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the site’s latest claim about Bragg. Bragg’s office also has neither issued a press release nor a social media statement about the claim. Navy JAG has not repeated the claim on its website or verified social media accounts, either.

Furthermore, Patricia Babb, a spokesperson for Navy JAG, denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This is not true,” Babb said of the claim.

Check Your Fact has also contacted Bragg’s office for comment.